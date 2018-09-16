FRESNO CENTRAL

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Walgreens in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police officers are searching for a suspect in his 20s in connection to an armed robbery inside of a Central Fresno Walgreens.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday at the store on Ashlan Avenue near First Street.

Officers say the store clerk told them a man was acting like he was going to buy something when he pulled out a handgun and demanded the contents of the register.

He then ran from the store and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jeans, and a red and black hat.

No one was injured in the robbery.
