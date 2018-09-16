Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Walgreens in Central Fresno

Police officers are searching for a suspect in his 20s in connection to an armed robbery inside of a Central Fresno Walgreens.It happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday at the store on Ashlan Avenue near First Street.Officers say the store clerk told them a man was acting like he was going to buy something when he pulled out a handgun and demanded the contents of the register.He then ran from the store and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jeans, and a red and black hat.No one was injured in the robbery.