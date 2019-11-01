Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign

To our 240,000 donors, our 77,000 volunteers, and everyone across the country who believed --



We’re proud of you, Team Beto. Keep fighting the good fight. pic.twitter.com/PdlgTjbsI1 — Team Beto (@TeamBeto) November 1, 2019

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively.



In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

EL PASO, Texas --is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president.Two sources within the campaign tell ABC News the decision appears to be immediate.The Democrat announced his candidacy in March, prompting media attention and polling numbers that put him among the then-front-runners and leading to an impressive first-day fundraising haul of $6.1 million.But O'Rourke's stock steadily declined in the following months, with lackluster debate performances, a steep drop in fundraising and a plunge in the polls -- registering no more than 3% or 4% in some national and state polls. He eventually failed to secure two additional polls to qualify for the November debate, which will be hosted in Georgia by MSNBC and The Washington Post.O'Rourke announced his White House bid just months after losing a closely watched 2018 midterm race in which he challenged Republican stalwart Sen. Ted Cruz, losing by just 3 percentage points. It was the closest race Texas had seen in recent decades. O'Rourke raised a record $38 million in one quarter of 2018, three times Cruz's totals for the same period and the most raised in a U.S. Senate race in history.Finding viral and documentary fame, O'Rourke traveled to all of Texas' 254 counties, including ones not visited by Democrats in years. It was a strategy he later applied to his presidential bid following a racially motivated, that claimed the lives of 22 people.The decision to abandon the presidential campaign comes after O'Rourke renewed efforts to gain momentum in the polls.Central to O'Rourke's strategy was a bid to win Texas in the primary. Two days before the Houston Democratic debate on Sept. 12, the campaign announced it had hired Delilah Agho-Otoghile to oversee its Texas leadership team.Agho-Otoghile most recently served as field director for Stacey Abrams' 2018 campaign for governor in Georgia, a race that was narrowly lost to Gov. Brian Kemp.O'Rourke was able to capture accolades from the Democratic frontrunners on the debate state in Houston for his response to the El Paso mass shooting.He captured attention when he went after weapons "designed to kill people on a battlefield" in that debate - saying, "," -but was unable to convert that moment into a bounce in the polls.