politics

California considering statewide ban on gas-powered gardening equipment

By Kris Reyes
NOVATO, Calif. -- If you've got a gas-powered lawnmower or leaf blower or any other garden equipment, you may have to give it up completely.

California is considering a statewide ban on the small-engine machines and Novato is the most recent city to make moves towards getting rid of them.

Mark Bailey, the owner of Buck's Saw Service, knows he'll have to sell more of this battery-powered equipment as he prepares to lose sales of another kind of inventory, blowers and mowers that run on gas.

Bailey says he sells about 500 of them a year.

"It's going to be tens of thousands of dollars," said Bailey.

Some 60 cities in California already have some form of ban on gas-powered garden tools including Berkeley, Los Gatos, Mill Valley and Sonoma.

RELATED: New California laws 2020: Minimum wage, power outages, more rules changing in 2020

Novato is set to discuss its own ban this year.

"I don't think it's complete ban practical no, a lot of people use their equipment, limit it," said Bailey. "When you think gas-guzzling culprit, this comes to mind but there's a reason garden equipment is on the radar of those fighting to lower greenhouse gas emissions."

"A top-selling leaf blower, for example, operating for an hour matches the emissions of a Toyota Camry for over 1,100 miles," said Novato Mayor Pat Eklund.

Mayor Eklund says she respects long-time business owners like Mark Bailey, so the plan is to first discuss the ban within the first half of 2020, giving plenty of time to consult with locals who could be affected.

Some 16 million gas-guzzling gardening equipment is in use in California, according to one estimate.

"Time limits, I would look into that so we can use it in a certain time frame during the day," said Bailey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbancalifornia legislationlawnmowergardeningpolitics
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Twin sisters accused of smuggling drugs into Merced Co. correctional facility
Woman falsely accused ex-husband of kidnapping, detectives say
Disneyland Resort launches special ticket offer for children everywhere
Show More
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Girl loses Minnie doll after 40 surgeries, #FindMinnie trending
Man loses 165 pounds so he can join the U.S. Army
Boy may deal with permanent height loss after skiing accident at Lake Tahoe
Federal judge approves $215 million settlement in USC gynecologist case
More TOP STORIES News