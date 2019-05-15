voting

Changes coming for Fresno County voters in next state primary election

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County voters will notice a change in the next election.

"I'm very excited to bring this item forward for your consideration," said Brandi Orth. "And with your approval, it will authorize the purchase of a new voting system."

Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved spending $3 million in new voting machines and equipment, paid for by the state, with more money to come.

The state is helping the county implement the new Voters Choice Act. Along with new machines and computers, the system will call for changes. Voting will be shifted from precincts into 50 voting centers, that will open before election day.

"We will have ten of them open ten days prior to the election, Saturday, Sunday, holidays included," Orth said.

The goal is to make it easier for more voters to cast their ballots, but the real emphasis of the Voters Choice Act is voting by mail which is what more than 70 percent of voters already do.

One thing that won't change is the paper ballots, "It's still a paper-based system, you are still going to color in the bubble," Orth said.

The new voting system will be used for the upcoming March 3rd primary election.
Related topics:
politicsfresno countyprimary electionvotingfresno countypoliticselectioncalifornia
