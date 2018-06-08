IMMIGRATION

Fowler Dream Act recipient stuck in Mexico, denied re-entry into U.S.

EMBED </>More Videos

Erika Leon Mejia's family has been torn apart by an immigration issue. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Erika Leon Mejia's family has been torn apart by an immigration issue.

She is 30 and was brought to the U.S. by her mother from Mexico when she was 11. She grew up in Fowler. Oday Guerrero is one of her closest friends.

"I've known Erika since elementary school we used to go to school together we even graduated from high school together," said Guerrero.

Erika went on to graduate from Fresno State and received a waiver to stay in this country under DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as the Dream Act. She got a job at Wells Fargo, married, had two kids and bought a house.

Under direction from the US government, she returned to Mexico three weeks ago to file for a residency permit. It was denied, and she was not allowed to return to the U.S. She is now staying in Culiacan, in the state of Sinaloa. We spoke with her over Facetime.

"Right now I am staying at my grandmother's house I have my kids with me," said Leon.

She has a 10-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter. Her husband had to return to Fowler to work. He and her friends are now trying to figure out how to get her home.

Guerrero is upset about what's happened to her friend. " It's not just people who have a criminal record who are being prosecuted and turned away its anyone really because it's up to their discretion, it's up to immigrations discretion to decide."

Luis Ojeda is a community organizer, trying to help Erika and her family.

"This is someone who deserves to be here, who deserves to stay and that why we are out here fighting for Erika so she can be returned with her family, come back where she belongs," said Ojeda.

Their strategy is to try and organize community support and they are planning to petition Congressman Jim Costa, Senator Kamala Harris, and Senator Diane Feinstein. Otherwise, Erika must stay in Mexico and wait ten years to reapply.

"I guess they just expect me to pick up life after not being here for 20 years. My kids are U.S. citizens my husband is a US citizen I just don't know what they expect from us to do," said Leon.

Erika says her immigration situation may be complicated by the fact she returned briefly to Mexico as a teenager with her mother and then had to sneak back across the border to get home to Fowler.

Her employer, Wells Fargo says they are "aware of this terribly unfortunate situation" and went on to say in a written statement," As such, we believe that young undocumented immigrants brought to America as children should have the opportunity to stay in the United States. Hundreds of Dreamers are employed by Wells Fargo."

Erika has a leave of absence from her job but is afraid the process of getting back into the country will take too long.

Erika says her immigration situation may be complicated by the fact she returned briefly to Mexico as a teenager with her mother and then had to sneak back across the border to get home to Fowler. She admitted that re-entry and believes it may be responsible for the decision to block her return.

If her situation is not resolved she is contemplating moving with the children to Tijuana to be closer to her husband.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsamerican dreamimmigrationMexicoFowler
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IMMIGRATION
Tulare County officials review ICE access in 2017 at public meeting
Residents in South Valley put on edge after fake flyer claiming ICE agents will soon conduct raids
Bay Area child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
Trump administration working on proposal to detain migrant families longer as deterrent
Labor crew supervisor convicted of human trafficking
More immigration
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News