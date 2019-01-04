GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Fresno Air Traffic controllers on the job without pay

EMBED </>More Videos

Air traffic controllers have been working without pay for two weeks. Fifty work at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Those monitoring the skies are being affected by the battle over building a wall on the ground.

Air traffic controllers across the United States have been on the job, working without pay for two weeks.

Fifty work in the tower at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Jerry O'Gorman is a controller and a union representative for the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. He says concerns about pay are just beginning.

"Since we haven't missed a paycheck yet we are doing okay, but as of next week we are going to have to start thinking about what the next step is."

The last day of the pay period is looming, so worries will likely start to mount. President Trump, improbably, says the shutdown could last for years, over his demand for $5.6 billion for a border wall to keep out illegal immigrants. But as immigration attorney Camille Cook of Fresno notes, the shutdown has also shut down federal immigration operations and stalled immigration hearings.

"The judges are also not ordering anybody deported. Nobody's winning, nobody's losing because nothing is going forward and nobody knows when it will be."

Cook says it means those who make it to the border to seek asylum are actually getting released, without any certain date for an immigration hearing.

"People are still presenting themselves at the border, people are still coming in, people are still afraid to go home but those cases are not going to be able to get a date in immigration court even in a year or two. "

Making the border perhaps, less secure, but O'Gorman says the skies will remain safe.

"Safety is our job, it's what we take pride in, it's never going to be compromised. It does make it more difficult though with outside pressures looming over our head."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernmentgovernment shutdownimmigrationdonald trumpborder wallFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Trump calls out California, Brown, Newsom over border wall
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for a year or longer
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
'We are political pawns': Local IRS workers hit by shutdown
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Trump calls out California, Brown, Newsom over border wall
Ocasio-Cortez, criticized for dance video, responds with more dancing
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for a year or longer
'We are political pawns': Local IRS workers hit by shutdown
More Politics
Top Stories
Hundreds of civilians, officers say goodbye to slain Corporal Ronil Singh
Superintendent allegedly stole money from Parlier schools, charged with embezzlement
Visalia officer-involved shooting suspect had violent past
First storm of 2019 will add to rain and snowfall totals in central California
Report: PG&E looking to sell off its natural gas division
New law ushers in overtime pay for farmworkers
Trump calls out California, Brown, Newsom over border wall
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
Show More
FAX changes bring bus route to Inspiration Park, more service to River Park
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for a year or longer
Man, 3-year-old unharmed after debris flies through windshield on freeway
'Escape Room' fire kills 5 teenage girls in Poland
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
More News