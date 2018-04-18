FRESNO STATE

Fresno State professor not new to controversy, 2014 article: "Why I Can't Stand White Belly Dancers"

Leonard Torres
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As many mourn the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush, but one Fresno State professor has caused outrage over a controversial tweet.

English Associate Professor Randa Jarrar tweeted hours after the death of Barbara Bush, calling her "an amazing racist who along with her husband, raised a war criminal."

The tweet generated thousands of replies, including criticism and death threats. But Jarra didn't back down-- writing "I'm happy the witch is dead. Can't wait for the rest of her family to fall to their demise the way 1.5 million Iraqis have."

RELATED: Fresno State professor calls Barbara Bush 'amazing racist' after her death in controversial tweet

The controversial professor was hired by Fresno State in August of 2010. Jarrar's award-winning creative writing and self-biographical work have been published by many well-known publications including The New York Times Magazine and The Sun.

According to the Fresno State bio, the professor grew up in Kuwait and Egypt and moved to the U.S. after the Gulf War.

She is the executive director of the Radius of Arab American Writers (RAWI)-- a non-profit literary organization dedicated to supporting and disseminating creative writing and scholarly writing by Arab-Americans.

Jarrar's personal site is filled with multiple writings about her personal life, including her experience as a dominatrix.

The Fresno State professor is not new to causing controversy online. In 2014, Jarrar received some backlash for her article in "Salon" titled "Why I can't stand white belly dancers" where she talks about the western cultural appropriation of eastern culture. Despite the polarizing reception to her argument, she followed up her article with one titled "I still can't stand white belly dancers."

At a press conference on Wednesday Fresno State Chief Academic Officer Dr. Lynnette Zelezny said the university is following faculty policy in the handling of this matter with Jarrar.

RELATED: Fresno State responds after controversial tweet by professor regarding the death of Barbara Bush
EMBED More News Videos

As millions remember the life of Barbara Bush a professor here in the Valley is in trouble for statements she made on Twitter about the death of the former first lady.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfresno statetwitterfresnobarbara bushFresno StateFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Fresno State responds after controversial tweet by professor regarding the death of Barbara Bush
Fresno State professor calls Barbara Bush 'amazing racist' after her death in controversial tweet
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State prepares for Mountain West Opener against Nevada
Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Big names are coming to the Save Mart Center
More fresno state
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News