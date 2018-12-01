HOUSTON, Texas --Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday at the age of 94 with his life-long friend James A. Baker at his side.
In his last moments, Bush asked, "Where are we going, Bake?"
"We're going to heaven," said Baker.
"That's where I want to go," said Bush.
His son, George W. Bush, was put on speaker phone to say goodbye. He told him that he had been a "wonderful dad" and that he loved him.
In a farewell to his son, George H.W. Bush's last words were "I love you, too."
How the Bushes chose Houston as a home
WATCH: George Herbert Walker Bush's early life
RELATED: George and Barbara Bush: A love story for the ages
PHOTOS: Former President George HW Bush through the years
Social media reacts to the death of former President George H.W. Bush
George H.W. Bush was nation's longest-living president
George H.W. Bush: 5 things you didn't know about the former president