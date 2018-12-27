GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

House Republicans say no votes expected for rest of week, government shutdown will likely continue

The U.S. Capitol Building is pictured in Washington D.C. (Shutterstock Photo)

WASHINGTON --
House Republicans say that no votes are expected for the rest of the week, making it likely the government shutdown will continue.

RELATED: What's open, closed during federal government shutdown

The office of Republican Whip Steve Scalise announced the schedule Thursday.

Scalise's office says lawmakers are waiting on the Senate. But Senate already approved a bill to keep government running. The House panned that measure and approved a new version that included money for President Donald Trump's border wall.

They are at a stalemate.

Scalise's office says, "Please stay tuned to future updates for more information."

