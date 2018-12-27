House Republicans say that no votes are expected for the rest of the week, making it likely the government shutdown will continue.The office of Republican Whip Steve Scalise announced the schedule Thursday.Scalise's office says lawmakers are waiting on the Senate. But Senate already approved a bill to keep government running. The House panned that measure and approved a new version that included money for President Donald Trump's border wall.They are at a stalemate.Scalise's office says, "Please stay tuned to future updates for more information."