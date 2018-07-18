VOTE 2018

John Cox focused on water during Valley visit

EMBED </>More Videos

A day after Gavin Newsom visited the valley, his Republican opponent John Cox made a gubernatorial campaign stop here as well. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A day after Gavin Newsom visited the Valley, his Republican opponent John Cox made a gubernatorial campaign stop here as well.

John Cox focused on water during his Wednesday visit. He threw his support behind an $8 billion water infrastructure bond which goes before voters in November.

Subsidence is causing portions of the Friant-Kern Canal to drop. The land is sinking in some areas due to groundwater over-pumping.

Gubernatorial candidate John Cox returned to the valley to show his support for farmers. Cox said, "Without agriculture, this economy falters."

Cox favors Proposition 3 which would provide $750 million for improvements along the Friant-Kern Canal.

The San Diego businessman explained, "We need to have money for building up the banks so the water can flow better and farmers can access it."

Cox's opponent, Democrat Gavin Newsom, was in Fresno a day earlier. He believes the repeal of the 12 cent gas tax, which goes to road improvements, would be bad for California. Newsom said, "Thousands and thousands of projects will simply end, infrastructure will continue to erode, public safety will diminish. You'll have more congestion. More repairs on your vehicles."

Cox countered, "He's not telling you the truth, because Caltrans spends 3 to 4 times what Texas spends on building a mile a road."

The race for governor offers clear-cut differences in the candidates.

Newsom supports high-speed rail.

We asked Cox, "If you become governor, what happens to high-speed rail?" He replied, "Gone. You know what, that project is a testament to corruption. It's being built where it is being built because of political influence peddling."

Newsom said high-speed rail linking the Central Valley to the Silicon Valley can get done, but securing financing for the southern California section poses a more significant challenge.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscalifornia waterJohn Coxgavin newsomcaliforniagovernorvote 20182018-electionelection 2018Fresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
California's voter registration has hit an all-time high
Nunes leads Janz in exclusive Action News poll
POLITICAL INSIDER: Valadao leads Cox in exclusive Action News poll
Costa leads Heng in Action News poll
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News