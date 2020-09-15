kamala harris

Sen. Kamala Harris visits Fresno for briefing on California wildfire response

The senator met with emergency service personnel in Fresno at 12 p.m. on Tuesday for an update on the wildfires.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris visited the Central Valley to survey damage caused by the Creek Fire in Fresno County on Tuesday.

Harris was joined by California Gov. Gavin Newsom for a briefing on the wildfire with firefighters and emergency service personnel at Pine Ridge School in the Auberry area.

Sen. Kamala Harris greets firefighters at Pine Ridge Elementary School in Auberry.





Later Tuesday, Harris will go to Las Vegas, where she'll attend a community conversation focused on the impact of COVID-19 on working families in the Latino community.

Harris' wildfire briefing comes one day after President Donald Trump visited Sacramento to discuss the wildfire response with Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state fire officials.

