Sen. Kamala Harris visits Fresno for briefing on California wildfire response

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6424311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sen. Kamala Harris greets firefighters at Pine Ridge Elementary School in Auberry.

Firefighters briefed Sen. Harris and Gov. Newsom on their efforts, challenges, and successes over the last 11 days.

I overheard the governor’s first question, which was about how much of the fire is on federal land. He said he knew it started there and spilled out. pic.twitter.com/jKFkKGx6yV — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) September 15, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris visited the Central Valley to survey damage caused by the Creek Fire in Fresno County on Tuesday.Harris was joined by California Gov. Gavin Newsom for a briefing on the wildfire with firefighters and emergency service personnel at Pine Ridge School in the Auberry area.Later Tuesday, Harris will go to Las Vegas, where she'll attend a community conversation focused on the impact of COVID-19 on working families in the Latino community.Harris' wildfire briefing comes one day after President Donald Trump visited Sacramento to discuss the wildfire response with Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state fire officials.