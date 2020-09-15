Sen. Kamala Harris visits Fresno for briefing on California wildfire response

WILDFIRE TRACKER: Track wildfires across Central California and the state
Harris was joined by California Gov. Gavin Newsom for a briefing on the wildfire with firefighters and emergency service personnel at Pine Ridge School in the Auberry area.
Firefighters briefed Sen. Harris and Gov. Newsom on their efforts, challenges, and successes over the last 11 days.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) September 15, 2020
I overheard the governor’s first question, which was about how much of the fire is on federal land. He said he knew it started there and spilled out. pic.twitter.com/jKFkKGx6yV
Later Tuesday, Harris will go to Las Vegas, where she'll attend a community conversation focused on the impact of COVID-19 on working families in the Latino community.
Harris' wildfire briefing comes one day after President Donald Trump visited Sacramento to discuss the wildfire response with Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state fire officials.
