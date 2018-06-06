VOTE 2018

Local political party chairmen react to Governor's race

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox are now re-focusing their energies on reaching out beyond their loyal supporters.

On Wednedsay, we spoke to Fresno County GOP Party chairman Fred Vanderhoof who said, "The voters are going to have a very clear choice in November on two different paths that are 180 degrees apart."

Cox carried Fresno County with 33% of the vote, Newsom had 17%.

Fresno County Democratic Party chairman Michael Evans expects Newsom to visit the valley more often in the coming months.

"We'd really like to see him get out and talk to some folks in the rural areas. Learn what the needs are, the specific needs of the communities in the Central Valley, that people don't really know about on the coast."

Vanderhoof assisted Cox in his valley campaign, he expects the race for governor to be a very expensive one.

"We'll probably have some fundraisers here in the Central Valley for John Cox. There will probably be money coming in for both candidates, both republican and democrat, coming in from outside the state."

Evans expects the same with the Republican National Committee going all out with campaign funding.

"I think so. I think they're going to treat this like the Whitman campaign 8 years ago and it's going to be a primary focus."

Both sides say the last two standing in the governor's race have energized their parties. Republicans are partcularly pleased to have not been shut out of the gubernatorial race because they say that will bring out more voters come November and that could help candidates down ballot.
