POLITICS

President nominates Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump has named federal Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his pick for the next Supreme Court justice.

By Ricky Courtney
President Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to be the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

The announcement came in a prime-time TV announcement that will ignite a fierce confirmation battle in the weeks to come.

RELATED: Supreme Court nomination process: How a new justice gets on the bench

Kavanaugh is a longtime fixture of the Republican legal establishment. He has been a judge on the federal appeals court in Washington since 2006. He also was a key aide to Kenneth Starr during his investigation of President Bill Clinton and worked in the White House during George W. Bush's presidency.

Some conservatives have expressed concerns about Kavanaugh questioning his commitment to social issues like abortion and noting his time serving under President George W. Bush as evidence he is a more establishment choice. But his supporters cite his experience and wide range of legal opinions.

WATCH: ABC News Special Report on announcement
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Special Report - President Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to be the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.



The President's pick came after a weekend deliberating with aides and calling allies for advice.

Mr. Trump's choice would replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who is retiring from the high court at the end of the month. Kennedy had long been considered the court's "swing" vote, siding with the liberal justices on gay rights and abortion, but with conservatives on voting rights and campaign spending. Kavanaugh was a former clerk for Justice Kennedy.

This is President Trump's second U.S. Supreme Court justice pick, less than two years into his presidency.

If confirmed, Kavanaugh, could cement a conservative majority on the court for years to come. It will be a fierce confirmation battle as Democrats focus on the nominee's views of the high court's Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssupreme courtPresident Donald TrumpThe White HouseSupreme Court
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News