POLITICS

Valley senator introduces bill to help prevent teen suicides

EMBED </>More Videos

Valley senator introduces bill to help prevent teen suicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Valley Senator is introducing a bill designed to help prevent teen suicides.

Senator Melissa Hurtado a Democrat from Sanger along with other lawmakers introduced SB 331.

If passed, the legislation would require all California counties to develop a suicide prevention plan.

According to Senator Hurtado's office, youth suicide is on the rise.

It is the second leading cause of death among youth ages 14 to 24 in the U.S.

In California, almost 20 percent of high school students say they seriously considered attempting suicide last year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbillssenateteensuicide
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Covington HS students were not instigators, Ky. bishop says
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
Local leaders react to Trump administration's termination of high-speed rail funds
Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
More Politics
Top Stories
Fresno Police body camera shows deadly shooting
State agencies say Valley is prepared for a California megastorm
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
CHP paces traffic over I-5 at Grapevine after reports of snow
Feds: Coast Guard Lt. compiled hit list of lawmakers
Despite healthy snowpack, some water users disappointed in initial allocation
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Customs intercepts over $12M in meth at border crossing
Show More
Neighbors say gang shooting won't stop their progress of making area safer
Napa sheriff releases bodycam video from deadly shooting involving deputy
Police arrest man for felony vandalism on Fresno church
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
More News