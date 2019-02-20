Valley senator introduces bill to help prevent teen suicides

A Valley Senator is introducing a bill designed to help prevent teen suicides.Senator Melissa Hurtado a Democrat from Sanger along with other lawmakers introduced SB 331.If passed, the legislation would require all California counties to develop a suicide prevention plan.According to Senator Hurtado's office, youth suicide is on the rise.It is the second leading cause of death among youth ages 14 to 24 in the U.S.In California, almost 20 percent of high school students say they seriously considered attempting suicide last year.