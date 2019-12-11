fire

Portable heater sparks fire, damaging Reedley home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A portable heater sparked two fires that scorched a Reedley home overnight.

Firefighters say the first fire broke out at a home on Olson near Frankwood at around 9 p.m., damaging the back of the home.

The family thought the fire was out, but a couple of hours later, they smelled smoke and called 911.

Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the attic. Officials say the heat and smoke from the first fire made its way to the attic, causing the insulation to smolder.

Two adults and three kids were able to get to safety. They are staying with another family at this time.
