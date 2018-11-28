MURDER

Porterville murder victim identified as suspect's wife

Suspect identified, arrested for murder of Porterville woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman murdered in Porterville as 31-year-old Samantha Lopez.

The Sheriff's Office says she is the wife of the suspect, Victor Lopez.

The cause of death is still unknown pending the autopsy results.
Tulare County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a murder in the area of east Date Avenue in Porterville.

Upon arrival to the home, deputies detained Victor Lopez - as he tried to flee from the scene. He was arrested for homicide and faces domestic violence charges, murder and child endangerment.

Officials reported the victim is female, but her identity is not being released at this time.

The relationship between the Lopez and the victim is still under investigation by Violent Crimes.
Woman murdered in Porterville, Tulare Co. Sheriff's detectives on the scene investigating

This is a developing story and will be updated.
