PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews have increased containment of a wildfire in the south valley.

The "Valley Fire" erupted Saturday east of Porterville.

The blaze is on Reservation Road and Success Valley Drive.

Livestock in the area was seen running away from the danger.

CAL-FIRE says the flames have burned 135 acres and are 70 percent contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are no evacuation orders at this time.