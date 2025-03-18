1 adult, 2 juveniles hospitalized after Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people, including two juveniles, were hospitalized after a fire broke out inside an apartment in Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started just after 3 p.m. at an apartment complex near Nees and Ingram.

The Fresno Fire Department says a woman and two juveniles were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

All three of their conditions are currently unknown.

Officials believe a candle in a bedroom sparked the flames.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, limiting damage to the apartment.