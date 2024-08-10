1 dead, 2 hospitalized following head-on crash in Fresno County, CHP says

CHP is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Fresno County that happened Saturday morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Fresno County.

CHP responded to State Route 269, just north of Ford Avenue, outside Coalinga, just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers say a man was driving a truck in the southbound lane when the driver of a Tesla heading northbound went into the southbound lane.

A passenger inside the Tesla died at the scene.

Both drivers were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with significant injuries.

It's unknown why the man driving the Tesla was in the wrong lane.

Authorities don't believe alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash.