1 dead after hijacked bus speeds through Los Angeles with driver held at gunpoint

A passenger on the bus was fatally shot during the incident.

LOS ANGELES -- One person is dead after a Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus was hijacked and the driver was forced to flee police at gunpoint before authorities were eventually able to apprehend the suspect, according to authorities.

The incident began at approximately 12:45 a.m. Wednesday when the Los Angeles Police Department received radio calls about a disturbance on a bus in the area of Manchester Street and Figueroa Street in southern Los Angeles, Deputy Chief Donald Graham said in a press briefing.

Initial reports said that there was a potential assault with a weapon before officers discovered the bus stopped at 117th Street and Figueroa Street.

However, when the LAPD tried to make contact with the people on the bus, it started to pull away from the responding officers. The situation led to an hourlong pursuit into the downtown area, officials said.

The bus eventually stopped at Alameda Street and 6th Street at approximately 2:10 a.m. after police deployed multiple spike strips and were able to puncture a tire on the right side of the vehicle.

Police said there were two passengers, the driver and the suspect on the bus.

A SWAT team was immediately called in to assist in the hostage situation and were able to get on the bus and rescue two people -- the driver and a passenger, Graham said.

The suspect surrendered immediately and was brought into custody. However, when police were clearing the bus, the second passenger was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver and other passenger declined treatment, authorities said.

The investigation is currently open and ongoing.