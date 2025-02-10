1 dead, 1 trapped after jets collide at Scottsdale Airport

One person is dead and others are injured after a Bombardier Learjet veered off the runway after landing at Scottsdale Airport and crashed into a Gulfstream 2100 business jet that was parked on private property, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time on Runway 21, according to Scottsdale Airport.

One person died upon impact, according to Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio in an afternoon press briefing on the collision. Three other individuals were sent to local trauma centers and to a local hospital, he said.

One person remained trapped onboard one of the aircraft as of 4:45 p.m. in what Folio called an "active scene," before he added, "We're doing everything we can to to extricate and save the the one soul that's still on board."

There is currently a ground stop in place at the airport, which is located in Maricopa County, Arizona.

The airport reported some injuries -- but has not provided further information on the severity.

The Scottsdale Fire Department and Scottsdale Police Department are on scene, alongside other emergency responders.

The FAA has said it will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.