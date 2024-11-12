24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
1 hospitalized in Fresno County crash where fog is a factor, CHP says

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 6:52PM
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers say fog was a factor in a two-car crash in Fresno County.

The crash happened after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning on McKinley and Madera avenues, which is just north of Kerman.

The CHP says a driver in an SUV heading west on McKinley tried making a left turn onto Madera Avenue.

However, due to the foggy conditions, the driver ended up crashing into a truck heading south on Madera.

Officers say the truck driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

At the time of this writing, southbound Madera Avenue remains closed as crews repair a power pole.

