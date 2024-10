1 killed in car crash involving train in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a car crash involving a train in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened Thursday morning just after 8 a.m. at Cunningham Road and Santa Fe Avenue in Le Grand.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash but confirmed that a freight train collided with the car.

Officers say the person who was killed was inside the vehicle.

They have not been identified.