1 stabbed in self-defense incident in southeast Fresno, police say

Police say the person known as the original victim in the case turned out to be the aggressor.

Police say the person known as the original victim in the case turned out to be the aggressor.

Police say the person known as the original victim in the case turned out to be the aggressor.

Police say the person known as the original victim in the case turned out to be the aggressor.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stabbing in southeast Fresno is being called a case of self-defense.

It happened before 11 pm Thursday at a home on Dearing and Huntington near Chestnut Avenue.

Police say the person known as the original victim in the case turned out to be the aggressor.

Officers did not give details on what led to the incident, but we're told that person who then turned out to be the victim was able to protect himself from the suspect.

The aggressor ended up with a cut to the arm and was arrested for assault, while the victim was not hurt.

