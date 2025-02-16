Over 100 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Fresno County: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were arrested after more than 100 pounds of marijuana were found during a traffic stop in Fresno County on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol says an officer noticed the odor of marijuana after stopping the vehicle on I-5.

During a search, officials say 109 pounds of marijuana and $45,000 were found in the vehicle.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Brian Gardella Pudelski and 33-year-old Anthony Joseph Zenda.

They were both booked into the Fresno County Jail on drug-related charges.