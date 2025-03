100 pounds of marijuana found after high-speed chase in Merced County: CHP

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high-speed pursuit in Merced County led to the discovery of more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

The California Highway Patrol says the chase began after the driver of a pick-up truck refused to pull over, eventually reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour.

The pursuit stretched from Highway 99 near Atwater and ended due to a blown tire at Highway 140.

Officers then discovered a large amount of marijuana and $20,000 in cash.

The driver was taken into custody.