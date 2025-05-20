Over $120 million worth of illegal cannabis seized in Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The state's largest multi-agency operation seized more than $100 million of illegal cannabis here in the Central Valley.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office says that during the week of May 5, more than 200 officers and staff from over a dozen state, local and federal agencies conducted a search warrant operation across Kern, Kings and Tulare counties.

Seventy-one search warrants were served, ending with the seizure of more than 105,000 illegal cannabis plants and 22,000 pounds of processed cannabis worth $123.5 million.

Nine firearms were also confiscated, and there were several arrests.

Local district attorney's offices are working to file charges.

