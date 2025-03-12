$1.2M in stolen property recovered in Bay Area, Fresno business targeted

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Months after multiple thefts at a local business, more than $1.2 million of stolen property has been recovered, but police are still searching for a suspect.

OK Sales in east central Fresno was targeted three times between December and February.

Property stolen from the tobacco warehouse was found in the Bay Area, along with other illegally purchased tobacco products.

Fresno Police investigated the burglaries at the tobacco warehouse on Pontiac Way and Winery Avenue.

The crimes spanned three months, leading to thefts and damage to the warehouse.

Fresno Police said in the first incident on December 20th, a vehicle slammed into the roll-up door at the business and about 10 men were seen grabbing boxes of tobacco.

Action News spoke with the department after the second break-in involving 8 thieves around 4 a.m. January 6th.

"Some of the surveillance video that we have reviewed so far shows a white Lexus and a Dodge Charger at the in location," said Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba- Vega.

"The investigation also shows through the video that was observed that one of the vehicles rammed the fence at that location, at that business. Several subjects exited the vehicles, went inside the business, and grabbed boxes."

Trueba-Vega said surveillance video captured the burglars with semi-automatic handguns grabbing boxes filled with cigarettes and a Lexus with a Bay Area license plate.

That license plate was telling: $1.2 million in stolen property, including the items taken from OK Sales, was recovered after search warrants led Fresno Police detectives to Oakland and Richmond.

Investigators identified Julio Merino in the case and are still working to find the 25-year-old.

Police worked alongside other agencies, including the California Highway Patrol Organized Retail Crimes Task Force-Golden Gate Division.

The Task Force was launched in 2019 to tackle crimes like this one.

In the first two months of 2025, the task force has already made more than 200 arrests and recovered an estimated $2.2 million in stolen items.

Action News contacted OKSales, but the company declined to comment while the investigation was still open.

If you know where Merino is, you're asked to contact the police.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.