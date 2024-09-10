13-year-old Fresno Unified student arrested for alleged school threat

Fresno Police have arrested a 13-year-old student for allegedly making online threats towards Scandinavian Middle School.

Fresno Police have arrested a 13-year-old student for allegedly making online threats towards Scandinavian Middle School.

Fresno Police have arrested a 13-year-old student for allegedly making online threats towards Scandinavian Middle School.

Fresno Police have arrested a 13-year-old student for allegedly making online threats towards Scandinavian Middle School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 13-year-old student was arrested for allegedly making online threats towards a Fresno Unified school.

Police were made aware Monday of the social media post targeting Scandinavian Middle School in east central Fresno.

Detectives say they were able to find the teen responsible.

The student was reportedly cooperative, and no evidence was found indicating any intent to follow through with the shooting threat.

Police say more officers were stationed near the campus Tuesday.