  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

13-year-old Fresno Unified student arrested for alleged school threat

KFSN logo
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 10:48PM
13-year-old Fresno Unified student arrested for alleged school threat
Fresno Police have arrested a 13-year-old student for allegedly making online threats towards Scandinavian Middle School.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 13-year-old student was arrested for allegedly making online threats towards a Fresno Unified school.

Police were made aware Monday of the social media post targeting Scandinavian Middle School in east central Fresno.

Detectives say they were able to find the teen responsible.

The student was reportedly cooperative, and no evidence was found indicating any intent to follow through with the shooting threat.

Police say more officers were stationed near the campus Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW