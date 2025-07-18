14-year-old gets stuck in chimney in northwest Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's all quiet now at a northwest Fresno home, but it was a busy scene in the early-morning hours after a teenager got stuck inside a chimney.

It all happened just after 3:30 am Friday at a home on Donner Avenue, near West and Ashlan.

Fresno Fire says the owner heard noises on their roof and then someone yelling for help.

Firefighters were called in and said crews found a 14-year-old girl inside the chimney.

She was about halfway down.

They had call in a rescue team to dismantle the fireplace brick-by-brick to get the girl out.

We're told she had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

It took about an hour and a half to get her out.

Fresno Fire says they can't confirm exactly why the girl ended up inside the chinmey.