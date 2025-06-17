15 men arrested for child sex abuse material in "Operation Creeper Ban"

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than a dozen men were taken into custody, accused of possessing and sharing child sex abuse materials.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office called the multi-agency effort "Operation Creeper Ban."

15 suspects between the ages of 19 to 42 were arrested. The operation was conducted between June 9 through June 13 and as part of it, detectives posed as teenagers.

The Sheriff's Office says 11 search warrants were served at homes connected to the suspects.

13 arrests were made in Madera and Fresno Counties.

There were also 61 electronic devices seized.

Most of the suspects have since posted bond and have been assigned a date to appear in court.