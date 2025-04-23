Over 160 new trees planted in Fresno for Earth Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Planting for future generations on Earth Day.

Dozens gathered along Barstow Avenue in northeast Fresno to plant 162 new trees.

The area was previously cleared out, leaving space for something new.

"Earth Day is a good way to galvanize people and remind people how important it is to have things as simple as trees," said Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell.

All the greenery being planted is drought-tolerant.

Maxwell said the city put aside money from Measure P to help fund the effort.

Tuesday's project was a true collaboration with several different groups, including PG &E. The utility donated 119 trees to the project.

And Fresno State Bulldogs donated their time.

"We're all very grateful to be here and playing a little part in helping out the community. So, all the fans always coming out showing us support, we're showing support again back to the community," said Fresno State student Jordan Brown.

The tree planting is part of the Beautify Fresno initiative. It's an important priority for Mayor Jerry Dyer. But he says the trees do more than just adorn the neighborhood.

"We know a few amount of cars as a travel up and down Barstow Avenue, trees remove the pollutants from the air, that's important," said Mayor Dyer.

Fresno State President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval was also helping with the project. He was proud to see students investing in their community. Jimenez-Sandoval says it's an investment that will have a great impact on future generations.

"We imagine, we envision, 20 years from now this incredibly mature, powerful tree, that branches out and provides shade for all of us. But aside from the shade, of course, it's the beauty of it as well," said Jimenez-Sandoval.