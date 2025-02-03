The 16th Annual Trailblazer Awards

The African American Historical and Cultural Museum of the San Joaquin Valley hosted the Trailblazer Awards Saturday to kick off Black History Month.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- February 1 marked the start of Black History Month, and to kick off the month-long celebration, the African American Historical and Cultural Museum of the San Joaquin Valley hosted a fundraising event this weekend.

The 16th annual awards banquet honored 11 local trailblazers for being first in their fields and paving the way for others.

Among those being honored were Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce CEO Dr. Cassandra Little and Fresno City College interim President Dr. Kim Armstrong.

Action News Reporter Brianna Willis emceed Saturday's event.

ABC30 is also a proud sponsor of the event.