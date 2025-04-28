17-year-old shot and killed at party in Merced County identified

A teen is dead and two others are injured following a shooting at a party in Merced County on Sunday.

WINTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- The teenager who was shot and killed during a party in Merced County over the weekend has been identified as 17-year-old Carlos Ramirez Chaidez.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened Sunday at midnight on Gertrude Avenue near North Winton Way in Winton.

When deputies arrived, they found Chaidez and two other people with gunshot wounds.

Chaidez was shot in the thigh and had to have a tourniquet applied until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses say they heard gang-related slurs prior to the shooting, and investigators believe the incident may be gang-related.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.