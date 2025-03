Over 17,000 customers without power in Merced area as storms roll in

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 17,000 customers are without power in Merced Thursday morning as storms roll in.

According to the PG &E outage map, the outages were reported just before 5:30 am.

Power is expected to be restored around 9:15 am Thursday.

Heavy rainfall with flooding concerns is expected for the Merced area.