2 arrested, 3 still wanted for deadly shooting in Goshen, deputies say

The search for three men continues after two people, including a teenage boy, were arrested for a deadly shooting in Goshen.

The search for three men continues after two people, including a teenage boy, were arrested for a deadly shooting in Goshen.

The search for three men continues after two people, including a teenage boy, were arrested for a deadly shooting in Goshen.

The search for three men continues after two people, including a teenage boy, were arrested for a deadly shooting in Goshen.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for three men continues after two people, including a teenage boy, were arrested for a deadly shooting in Goshen.

On Tuesday, detectives took 20-year-old Myka Yrigollen and a 17-year-old boy into custody for last week's murder and attempted murder.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help in finding Andrew Orosco, Francisco Madrigal and Israel Murrieta.

The 18-year-olds are wanted for questioning in the investigation.

The deadly shooting happened last Thursday near Wellman and Wolf.

Authorities say 20-year-old 'Isaac Sotello' was shot and killed. Another victim survived.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.