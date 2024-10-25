2 arrested for stealing Amazon van in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been arrested after an Amazon worker was carjacked in Fresno County.

37-year old Jose Munoz Trujillo and 33-year old Joshua Garcia are both facing carjacking charges.

Garcia is also facing charges for auto theft and robbery.

On October 3rd, the Fresno County Sheriff's office says the suspects pulled a gun on the victim before taking off with the van filled with packages.

Deputies later arrested Garcia after finding him in a vehicle with Amazon packages and a loaded pistol.

The Amazon van was found abandoned.

Investigators later identified Munoz Trujillo as a suspect.

Authorities searched his home and found evidence related to the crime.