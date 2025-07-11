2 fires at north Fresno thrift store in less than 24 hours

Crews are investigating two fires that broke out at the Mission Thrift Store in north Fresno in less than 24 hours.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating a fire that happened at the Mission Thrift Store in north Fresno.

It broke out around 3 am Friday on Sierra and Clark near Blackstone.

This was the second time crews had been there in the last 24 hours.

There is no word on how it started, if anything was burned inside or outside the store or if anyone was hurt.

An investigation continues Thursday's fire that included a large pile of donations at the same thrift store.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to spray water on the blaze.

Flames then spread to nearby storage units.

The thrift store itself was not damaged.

