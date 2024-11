2 injured after crash with semi-truck in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were injured after a crash in Tulare County on Monday.

It happened on Avenue 152 at Road 96, just west of Tipton.

Photos from the Tulare County Fire Department show a semi truck on its side.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

The condition of those injured and details on the crash have not yet been released.