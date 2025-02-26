2 juveniles injured after being hit by vehicle in Sanger, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two juveniles are in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle in Sanger on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the area of Bethel and Almond avenues.

The Sanger Police Department says the juveniles were crossing the street when they were struck by a driver who did not see them.

The ages of the victims are currently unclear.

The driver stayed at the scene following the crash.

Officials have not yet released any other details.

Bethel is expected to be closed between Almond and Annadale for at least another hour.