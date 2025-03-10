2 men dead after falling off boat at Millerton Lake identified

The bodies of two men have been recovered after their boat was found out of control at Millerton Lake Friday morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the two men who died at Millerton Lake Friday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 83-year-old Dennis Penner and 81-year-old Daniel Trapp were on a boat at the lake around 10 a.m.

It's unclear how but both men ended up in the water, leaving their empty boat spinning in circles.

The two men were pulled from the water by a group on another boat and taken to shore.

Emergency crews performed CPR on Penner and Trapp but they were pronounced dead at the lake.

The cause of death for both men is still under investigation.