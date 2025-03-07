2 men drown after falling off boat at Millerton Lake, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have died from drowning at Millerton Lake.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says witnesses saw the men fall out from their speeding bass boat in the Sky Harbor Channel at 9:45 a.m.

Deputies say a state park officer tried to rescue the two men. Additional state park employees and sheriff's deputies were also called in to help.

The men's bodies were recovered and were said to have no pulse. Investigators say one man was wearing a life jacket and the other was not.

CPR was provided to both men until paramedics declared them dead at the scene.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office is now handling the investigation.