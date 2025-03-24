2 men hospitalized following car crash in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in the hospital after a motorcycle crashed into a car in central Fresno.

Fresno Police say the crash happened on Cedar and Cornell avenues just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say a motorcyclist in his 20s was traveling north on Cedar when he crashed into the passenger side of a Dodger Magnum that was turning into the parking lot of a Fresno County public library.

The crash pushed the Dodge into another car that was leaving the parking lot onto Cedar.

A man in the passenger seat of the Dodge was injured and the motorcyclist was seriously hurt. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Drugs and or alcohol are not suspected in the crash.