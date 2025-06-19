2 men wanted in armed robbery of northwest Fresno gas station

Police are looking for two men accused of an armed robbery of a northwest Fresno gas station early Thursday morning.

Police are looking for two men accused of an armed robbery of a northwest Fresno gas station early Thursday morning.

Police are looking for two men accused of an armed robbery of a northwest Fresno gas station early Thursday morning.

Police are looking for two men accused of an armed robbery of a northwest Fresno gas station early Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- Police are looking for two men accused of an armed robbery in northwest Fresno.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday at the AMPM gas station on Blythe and Herndon avenues.

Police say two men wearing masks went into the store with a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.

The two men left the store with the money and drove off in what was described as a possible white sedan.

No word on their descriptions or how much cash was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.