2 men wanted in armed robbery of northwest Fresno gas station

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) -- Police are looking for two men accused of an armed robbery in northwest Fresno.
It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday at the AMPM gas station on Blythe and Herndon avenues.
Police say two men wearing masks went into the store with a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.
The two men left the store with the money and drove off in what was described as a possible white sedan.
No word on their descriptions or how much cash was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.