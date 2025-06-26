2 people injured after soon-to-be opened business catches fire in Merced

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a business in Merced on Thursday.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a business in Merced on Thursday.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a business in Merced on Thursday.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a business in Merced on Thursday.

MERCED, Calif, (KFSN) -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside a business in Merced.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. on R Street near Loughborough Drive.

Fire crews say two people were inside the business, which has yet to open to the public, when the fire broke out.

When firefighters arrived, they say the fire started small but it quickly grew.

That's when a second alarm was called, and other crews jumped in.

Merced City Fire says the victims sustained burn injuries but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the point of origin.

No firefighters were hurt and neighboring buildings were not damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.