2 sentenced for deadly Orange Cove shooting in 2023

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two men accused of a deadly shooting that left a teen dead in Orange Cove in 2023 learned their fate in court.

Ethan Lopez pleaded guilty in October to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of assault with a firearm.

He received a 16-year sentence.

Court records show Sage Martinez pleaded no contest to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

He will serve seven years.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Ruben Velazquez and a 17-year-old boy were shot as they were sitting in a car near J and 10 streets in March 2023.

Both teens were rushed to a local hospital, where Velazquez later died.

Detectives say evidence showed the teens had been targeted.

