2 teens arrested for alleged carjacking in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. -- Two teens are in custody, accused of a carjacking in Madera County.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at a business near Avenue 12 and Highway 41.

The victim says two 16-year-old suspects pushed him to the ground, threatened to kill him, and stole his vehicle.

Just after 10 a.m. that morning, the California Highway Patrol located the vehicle and, after a pursuit, arrested both suspects.

They were booked into Juvenile Hall on several felony carjacking and robbery charges.