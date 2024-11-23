2-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A toddler has been hospitalized after a shooting in Merced on Friday.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the area of Childs Avenue and B Street.

Merced police say that a two-year-old child was shot in the face.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

Officials say they believe the shooting was accidental.

No other details have been released by investigators at this time.

