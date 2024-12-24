2024 Christmas Services in Central California

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24TH

TIME: 3pm-4pm & 5pm-6pm

LOCATION: 2777 E. Nees Avenue, Fresno

INFORMATION: The days building up to Christmas can be so hectic, that we often find ourselves forgetting to focus on the true meaning of Christmas. Join us for a moving service that will calm your spirit and center your heart and mind. Our services will include a time of worship, an unforgettable message about the birth of Jesus, and end with a beautiful candle lighting ceremony. A fun and meaningful time for the entire family!

TIME: 3pm

LOCATION: 5414 N. West, Fresno

INFORMATION: Come join us for our weekly worship services as we praise our God through worship, learn from engaging sermons, and connect in fellowship.

TIME: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm

LOCATION: 7172 N. Cedar Avenue, Fresno

INFORMATION: "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16

TIME: 4pm & 9pm

LOCATION: 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd, Fresno

INFORMATION: Christmas Eve Family Worship Service.

TIME: 6pm (English Mass)

LOCATION: 2814 Mariposa Street, Fresno

INFORMATION: Christmas Vigil Mass

TIME: 4pm, 6:30pm & 9pm

LOCATION: 355 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno CA

INFORMATION: Celebrate Christmas with us.

TIME: 5pm

LOCATION: 17755 Road 26, Madera

INFORMATION: Christmas Eve Service.

TIME: 3pm & 5pm

LOCATION: 43840 Patrick Avenue, Coarsegold, CA

INFORMATION: Christmas Eve Candlelight services. A family time to celebrate the coming of Jesus Christ.

St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced

TIME: 4pm, 6pm, and 12am

LOCATION: 671 E. Yosemite, Merced

INFORMATION: Christmas Eve Mass

TIME: 5:30pm

LOCATION: 353 E. Donna, Merced

INFORMATION: It will be a candlelight family service in person and live-streamed on our youtube channel.

TIME: 4pm & 6pm services

LOCATION: 1920 Canal Street, Merced

INFORMATION: Join us for a time of celebrating the birth of Christ at our two candlelight services in the Sanctuary. Childcare will be provided.

TIME: 3pm & 5pm services

LOCATION: 1023 N. Chinowth Street, Visalia

INFORMATION: Christmas Eve at Rise Church is a family-friendly experience featuring your favorite Christmas songs, kids choir, candle lighting, and the Christmas story!

TIME: 1:30pm, 3pm, 4:30pm, and 6pm services

LOCATION: 5505 W. Riggin Avenue, Visalia

INFORMATION: Christmas Eve is just around the corner and we are so thrilled to celebrate with you! We will have four services on Tuesday for you to attend with your friends and family.

TIME: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, and 11pm services

LOCATION: 1100 S. Sowell Street, Visalia

INFORMATION: Christmas Eve is a special evening when we come together and celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. One night, where people all across the globe rejoice in the birth of one incredible child. Join us as we hear a special Christmas message, light candles and sing together this Christmas Eve. Kids ministry available for infants through pre-k at 2pm, 4pm & 6pm.

TIME: 4:30pm & 6pm services

LOCATION: 469 N. Cherry Street, Tulare

INFORMATION: Join us for an evening worshipping the One True God during one of our Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at either 4:30pm or 6pm. We look forward to celebrating the birth of our Savior with you this Christmas season.

TIME: 3pm & 5pm services

LOCATION: 9125 13 , Hanford

INFORMATION: There's no better way to start your family Christmas than by coming to church! We will have two service times available on Christmas Eve, 3 and 5pm, so your family still has time for all the fun Christmas Eve traditions. Children of all ages welcome into both services, busy bags will be available. Childcare for infant-tk provided at 3pm service.