2024 Christmas Services in Central California

TIME: 3pm-4pm & 5pm-6pm
LOCATION: 2777 E. Nees Avenue, Fresno
INFORMATION: The days building up to Christmas can be so hectic, that we often find ourselves forgetting to focus on the true meaning of Christmas. Join us for a moving service that will calm your spirit and center your heart and mind. Our services will include a time of worship, an unforgettable message about the birth of Jesus, and end with a beautiful candle lighting ceremony. A fun and meaningful time for the entire family!
TIME: 3pm
LOCATION: 5414 N. West, Fresno
INFORMATION: Come join us for our weekly worship services as we praise our God through worship, learn from engaging sermons, and connect in fellowship.
TIME: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm
LOCATION: 7172 N. Cedar Avenue, Fresno
INFORMATION: "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16
TIME: 4pm & 9pm
LOCATION: 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd, Fresno
INFORMATION: Christmas Eve Family Worship Service.
TIME: 6pm (English Mass)
LOCATION: 2814 Mariposa Street, Fresno
INFORMATION: Christmas Vigil Mass
TIME: 4pm, 6:30pm & 9pm
LOCATION: 355 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno CA
INFORMATION: Celebrate Christmas with us.
TIME: 5pm
LOCATION: 17755 Road 26, Madera
INFORMATION: Christmas Eve Service.
TIME: 3pm & 5pm
LOCATION: 43840 Patrick Avenue, Coarsegold, CA
INFORMATION: Christmas Eve Candlelight services. A family time to celebrate the coming of Jesus Christ.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced
TIME: 4pm, 6pm, and 12am
LOCATION: 671 E. Yosemite, Merced
INFORMATION: Christmas Eve Mass
TIME: 5:30pm
LOCATION: 353 E. Donna, Merced
INFORMATION: It will be a candlelight family service in person and live-streamed on our youtube channel.
TIME: 4pm & 6pm services
LOCATION: 1920 Canal Street, Merced
INFORMATION: Join us for a time of celebrating the birth of Christ at our two candlelight services in the Sanctuary. Childcare will be provided.
TIME: 3pm & 5pm services
LOCATION: 1023 N. Chinowth Street, Visalia
INFORMATION: Christmas Eve at Rise Church is a family-friendly experience featuring your favorite Christmas songs, kids choir, candle lighting, and the Christmas story!
TIME: 1:30pm, 3pm, 4:30pm, and 6pm services
LOCATION: 5505 W. Riggin Avenue, Visalia
INFORMATION: Christmas Eve is just around the corner and we are so thrilled to celebrate with you! We will have four services on Tuesday for you to attend with your friends and family.
TIME: 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, and 11pm services
LOCATION: 1100 S. Sowell Street, Visalia
INFORMATION: Christmas Eve is a special evening when we come together and celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. One night, where people all across the globe rejoice in the birth of one incredible child. Join us as we hear a special Christmas message, light candles and sing together this Christmas Eve. Kids ministry available for infants through pre-k at 2pm, 4pm & 6pm.
TIME: 4:30pm & 6pm services
LOCATION: 469 N. Cherry Street, Tulare
INFORMATION: Join us for an evening worshipping the One True God during one of our Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at either 4:30pm or 6pm. We look forward to celebrating the birth of our Savior with you this Christmas season.
TIME: 3pm & 5pm services
LOCATION: 9125 13 , Hanford
INFORMATION: There's no better way to start your family Christmas than by coming to church! We will have two service times available on Christmas Eve, 3 and 5pm, so your family still has time for all the fun Christmas Eve traditions. Children of all ages welcome into both services, busy bags will be available. Childcare for infant-tk provided at 3pm service.