2024 CMA Awards: Red carpet fashion from Country Music's Biggest Night

Brad Tursi, from left, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Geoff Sprung, of Old Dominion" arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn.

2024 CMA Awards: Red carpet fashion from Country Music's Biggest Night Brad Tursi, from left, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Geoff Sprung, of Old Dominion" arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn.

2024 CMA Awards: Red carpet fashion from Country Music's Biggest Night Brad Tursi, from left, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Geoff Sprung, of Old Dominion" arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn.

2024 CMA Awards: Red carpet fashion from Country Music's Biggest Night Brad Tursi, from left, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Geoff Sprung, of Old Dominion" arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tenn.

Take a look at the photo gallery above to see what your favorite stars are wearing to the 2024 CMA Awards!

Country Music's Biggest Night broadcasts live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Click here to watch all the red carpet arrivals live from Nashville on "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" right now.

You can also stream it live on Hulu, ABC News Live on Disney+, and YouTube.com/OnTheRedCarpet.

Follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, X and Instagram for full coverage of the 58th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

